GLAAD said Thursday that it was disqualifying Bohemian Rhapsody from its Media Awards nominations over allegations against the film's out director, Bryan Singer.

The Atlantic reported earlier this week on multiple allegations that Singer had sex with underage boys, one as young as 13. Singer, who is bisexual, has previously faced similar allegations. Two weeks prior to the end of production on Bohemian Rhapsody, Singer was fired. He remains the credited director on the film.

Singer has denied the charges, calling the article “a homophobic smear piece … conveniently timed to take advantage” of Bohemian Rhapsody's success.

The Atlantic said that its story included “more than 50 sources” and took 12 months to investigate.

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year,” GLAAD said in a statement. “This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded.”

“Singer’s response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first,” the group added.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as bisexual singer Freddie Mercury. The film received five Oscar nominations, including best picture.