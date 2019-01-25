GLAAD said Thursday that it was
disqualifying Bohemian Rhapsody from its Media Awards
nominations over allegations against the film's out director, Bryan
Singer.
The Atlantic reported earlier
this week on multiple allegations that Singer had sex with underage
boys, one as young as 13. Singer, who is bisexual, has previously
faced similar allegations. Two weeks prior to the end of production
on Bohemian Rhapsody, Singer was fired. He remains the
credited director on the film.
Singer has denied the charges, calling
the article “a homophobic smear piece … conveniently timed to
take advantage” of Bohemian Rhapsody's success.
The Atlantic said that its story
included “more than 50 sources” and took 12 months to
investigate.
“In light of the latest allegations
against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision
to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media
Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year,”
GLAAD said in a statement. “This week’s story in The Atlantic
documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys
brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly
rewarded.”
“Singer’s response to The
Atlantic story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from
sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry
at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault
should be put first,” the group added.
Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami
Malek as bisexual singer Freddie Mercury. The film received five
Oscar nominations, including best picture.