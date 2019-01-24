The Trump administration on Wednesday issued a waiver to a South Carolina ministry allowing it to deny child placement services to gay or non-Christian couples.

Greenville's Miracle Hill Ministries received the waiver from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Regulations put in place by President Barack Obama prohibit federally funded foster care agencies from excluding couples based on a number of factors, including religion.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, asked for the waiver. Miracle Hill Ministries is responsible for up to 15 percent of such placements in the state, according to McMaster's office.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the waiver “unconscionable.”

“Every decision that is made by a provider of child welfare services must be grounded in doing what is the best interest of the child, period. Providing care for these kids is critically important, and too many kids languish in the foster care system because there aren’t enough foster and adoptive parents for each child. Allowing a federal contractor the ability to refuse to work with qualified prospective parents - limiting the pool of prospective parents even further - is directly counter to the best interests of the children waiting for families,” Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director at HRC, said in a statement. “The federal government has a compelling interest in ensuring federal contractors are providing quality care, and in ensuring that taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for taxpayer-funded discrimination. This waiver is unconscionable, in no small part because it prioritizes federal contractors over kids in need of families.”