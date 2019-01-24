In an interview with the Daily Mail
Australia, Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe revealed that he and
boyfriend Ryan Channing are pursuing plans to start a family.
Thorpe, 36, came out gay in 2014 after
years of denying rumors about his sexuality. He and Channing, a
lawyer and model, began dating in 2015.
“We're talking about it and have for
a while, but it's still early days,” Thorpe
said.
The Australian couple is working with a
fertility clinic in California.
“Yes, we decided to visit the clinic
in L.A. – it's all part of the plan at this stage,” Thorpe said.
“Becoming parents is something that
Ian and myself would love to make happen,” Channing said.
“Unfortunately the laws in Australia are difficult for same-sex
[couples] in regards to surrogacy – California state law has really
progressed in this space which makes it the best option legally.”
“Something I would love to see
progress further in Australia so same-sex couples don't have to
travel abroad to achieve their family goals,” he added.
Surrogacy laws in Australia prohibit
the birth mother from receiving compensation. Couples are only
allowed to pay for medical expenses.