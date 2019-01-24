In an interview with the Daily Mail Australia, Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe revealed that he and boyfriend Ryan Channing are pursuing plans to start a family.

Thorpe, 36, came out gay in 2014 after years of denying rumors about his sexuality. He and Channing, a lawyer and model, began dating in 2015.

“We're talking about it and have for a while, but it's still early days,” Thorpe said.

The Australian couple is working with a fertility clinic in California.

“Yes, we decided to visit the clinic in L.A. – it's all part of the plan at this stage,” Thorpe said.

“Becoming parents is something that Ian and myself would love to make happen,” Channing said. “Unfortunately the laws in Australia are difficult for same-sex [couples] in regards to surrogacy – California state law has really progressed in this space which makes it the best option legally.”

“Something I would love to see progress further in Australia so same-sex couples don't have to travel abroad to achieve their family goals,” he added.

Surrogacy laws in Australia prohibit the birth mother from receiving compensation. Couples are only allowed to pay for medical expenses.