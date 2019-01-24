A Christian group opposed to LGBT
rights said this week that Facebook had removed its petition in
response to a gay male couple being featured on the cover of Parents
magazine.
Married couple Shaun T. and Scott
Blokker and their one-year-old twins cover the February issue of
Parents, making them the first same-sex couple to appear on
the magazine's cover in its nearly 100-year history.
One Million Moms condemned the
magazine's decision to feature the couple on its cover, saying that
it was promoting a “pro-homosexual lifestyle,” and launched a
petition against Parents.
“Facebook is trying to silence One
Million Moms!” Monica Cole, the group's leader, said in an email to
supporters. “Social media is a free resource we use to let our
voice be heard and share our message, but Facebook is now censoring
1MM and Christian voices.”
Cole said that the group has appealed
Facebook's decision to remove its petition.
“1MM can no longer rely on Facebook
and other social media outlets to share our warnings and messages
with others,” Cole added.
One Million Moms is affiliated with the
American Family Association (AFA), which the Southern Poverty Law
Center has designated as a hate group for its opposition to LGBT
rights.