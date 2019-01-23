More than half of the 2019 Academy Awards best picture nominees announced Tuesday are LGBT inclusive.

LGBT-inclusive films The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Vice and Green Book received best picture nominations. The other three films competing in the category are Black Panther, Roma, and BlacKkKlansman.

Lesbian period film The Favourite received 10 nominations, matching Roma as the year's most nominated film. The Favourite's three lead actresses, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz, each received an acting nomination.

A Star is Born received eight nominations, including acting and best song nominations for Lady Gaga, who is bisexual.

Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury, the iconic bisexual singer from Queen, in Bohemian Rhapsody earned him an acting nomination.

Mahershala Ali earned an acting nomination for his portrayal of queer musician Don Shirley in Green Book.

In Can You Ever Forgive Me? Melissa McCarthy plays real-life lesbian author Lee Israel and Richard E. Grant plays her accomplice, Jack Hock, who is gay. Both received acting nominations for their work in the film.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis cheered Tuesday's nominations.

“Today’s list of Oscar nominees reflect a banner year for LGBTQ inclusion in film and a signal that the Academy and its members are rightfully prioritizing diverse storytelling at a time when audiences and critics alike are calling for more,” Ellis said in a statement. “The diversity across the full list of nominations should be celebrated and will no doubt lead to more inclusive, culture-changing films. The majority of the LGBTQ inclusive films highlight the stories of LGBTQ people throughout history showing that LGBTQ people and issues have always existed and that now is the time to tell these powerful and moving stories.”

This year's Oscars will take place on February 24 in Los Angeles.