The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in a case involving wedding invitation designers opposed to Phoenix's LGBT protections law.

Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, which specializes in custom wedding invitations, claim that the city's ordinance conflicts with their religious beliefs and violates their freedoms of speech and religion.

The owners are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). ADF attorney Jonathan Scruggs argued that creating wedding invitations for gay and lesbian couples is the equivalent of celebrating such unions, which is a message the owners do not want to express.

“It sends a celebratory message about that wedding,” Scruggs told the court.

Duka and Koski turned to the state's highest court after losing in lower courts. Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that Brush & Nib cannot legally refuse to sell their custom-made invitations to same-sex couples.