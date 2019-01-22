A Christian group opposed to LGBT rights has launched a petition in response to a gay couple being featured on the cover of Parents magazine.

Married couple Shaun T. and Scott Blokker and their one-year-old twins cover the February issue of Parents, making them the first same-sex couple to appear on the magazine's cover in its nearly 100-year history.

One Million Moms condemned the magazine's decision to feature a gay couple on its cover, saying that it was promoting a “pro-homosexual lifestyle.”

“Parents is using its magazine as a platform to promote the pro-homosexual lifestyle,” the group said. “Even if families do not personally subscribe to the publication, they should be warned that it could be displayed in waiting rooms of dentist and doctor offices, where children could easily be subjected to the glorification of same-sex parents. Many families subscribe to Parents and should be aware of the upcoming change of content in this magazine. After all, most conservative and Christian families will disagree morally with the magazine’s decision, and subsequently, will not want to support its content.”

“Mothers and fathers are seeing more and more similar examples of children being indoctrinated to perceive same-sex couples as normal, especially in the media. Likewise, the magazine’s website, Parents.com, and their other social media pages also push pro-homosexual content. Parents is the latest print media company to abandon what it does best in order to force a lifestyle on the American public that the medical community identifies as unhealthy. Rather than focusing on parenting tips, the publication shames Americans into embracing such a lifestyle,” the group continued.

More than 10,000 people as of Tuesday had signed a petition launched by the group stating that they are offended that Parents “would glorify this pro-homosexual lifestyle.”

One Million Moms is affiliated with the American Family Association (AFA), which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group for its opposition to LGBT rights.