A Christian group opposed to LGBT
rights has launched a petition in response to a gay couple being
featured on the cover of Parents magazine.
Married couple Shaun T. and Scott
Blokker and their one-year-old twins cover the February issue of
Parents, making them the first same-sex couple to appear on
the magazine's cover in its nearly 100-year history.
One Million Moms condemned the
magazine's decision to feature a gay couple on its cover, saying that
it was promoting a “pro-homosexual lifestyle.”
“Parents is using its magazine
as a platform to promote the pro-homosexual lifestyle,” the group
said. “Even if families do not personally subscribe to the
publication, they should be warned that it could be displayed in
waiting rooms of dentist and doctor offices, where children could
easily be subjected to the glorification of same-sex parents. Many
families subscribe to Parents and should be aware of the
upcoming change of content in this magazine. After all, most
conservative and Christian families will disagree morally with the
magazine’s decision, and subsequently, will not want to support its
content.”
“Mothers and fathers are seeing more
and more similar examples of children being indoctrinated to perceive
same-sex couples as normal, especially in the media. Likewise, the
magazine’s website, Parents.com, and their other social media pages
also push pro-homosexual content. Parents is the latest print
media company to abandon what it does best in order to force a
lifestyle on the American public that the medical community
identifies as unhealthy. Rather than focusing on parenting tips, the
publication shames Americans into embracing such a lifestyle,” the
group continued.
More than 10,000 people as of Tuesday
had signed a petition launched by the group stating that they are
offended that Parents “would glorify this pro-homosexual
lifestyle.”
One Million Moms is affiliated with the
American Family Association (AFA), which the Southern Poverty Law
Center has designated as a hate group for its opposition to LGBT
rights.