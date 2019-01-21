At a performance Saturday in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga criticized Vice President Mike Pence for defending his wife's decision to teach art in a school that bans LGBT students.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: You are wrong,” Lady Gaga, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, is quoted by The Las Vegas Review-Journal as saying during a performance at the Park MGM. “You said you should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

”I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there,” she added.

According to multiple outlets, Karen Pence has accepted a position teaching art at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia. The school does not allow LGBT students or students with LGBT parents to enroll and refuses to employ LGBT individuals.

(Related: Karen Pence is teaching art at school that bans LGBT students, families.)

In an interview last week with the Catholic News program EWTN, Mike Pence defended his wife's job, calling the criticism “offensive.”

“I have to tell you, to see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive,” said Pence, an evangelical Christian opposed to LGBT rights. “[T]his criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”

Lady Gaga also criticized President Donald Trump's ongoing shutdown of the federal government.

“There are people that live paycheck to paycheck that need their money,” she said.