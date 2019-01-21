At a performance Saturday in Las Vegas,
Lady Gaga criticized Vice President Mike Pence for defending his
wife's decision to teach art in a school that bans LGBT students.
“To Mike Pence, who thinks it's
acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: You are
wrong,” Lady Gaga, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, is quoted by
The Las Vegas Review-Journal as saying during a performance at
the Park MGM. “You said you should not discriminate against
Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to
be a Christian.”
”I am a Christian woman, and what I
do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody
is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look
yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there,” she
added.
According to multiple outlets, Karen
Pence has accepted a position teaching art at Immanuel Christian
School in Springfield, Virginia. The school does not allow LGBT
students or students with LGBT parents to enroll and refuses to
employ LGBT individuals.
(Related: Karen
In an interview last week with the
Catholic News program EWTN, Mike Pence defended his wife's job,
calling the criticism “offensive.”
“I have to tell you, to see major
news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply
offensive,” said
Pence, an evangelical Christian opposed to LGBT rights. “[T]his
criticism of Christian education in America should stop.”
Lady Gaga also criticized President
Donald Trump's ongoing shutdown of the federal government.
“There are people that live paycheck
to paycheck that need their money,” she said.