New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a fiery speech at Saturday's Women's March in New York.

The 29-year-old freshman congresswoman, the youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. Congress, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

On the lapel of her black coat, Ocasio-Cortez wore pins representing LGBT and Transgender Pride.

“Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet,” she told the crowd. “Let us remember that a fight means no person left behind. So when people want to stop talking about the issues black women face, when people want to stop talking about the issues that trans women or immigrant women face, we’ve got to ask them: Why does that make you so uncomfortable? … This is not just about identity, this is about justice. And this is about the America we are going to bring into this world.”

In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez also touched on issues related to the environment, voting rights, and the Flint water crisis, CNN reported.

Other marches were held in Washington, D.C., Des Moines, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago, to name a few cities.