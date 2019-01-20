New York Representative Alexandria
Ocasio-Cortez gave a fiery speech at Saturday's Women's March in New
York.
The 29-year-old freshman congresswoman,
the youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. Congress, is a member of
the Democratic Socialists of America.
On the lapel of her black coat,
Ocasio-Cortez wore pins representing LGBT and Transgender Pride.
“Justice is about making sure that
being polite is not the same thing as being quiet,” she told the
crowd. “Let us remember that a fight means no person left behind.
So when people want to stop talking about the issues black women
face, when people want to stop talking about the issues that trans
women or immigrant women face, we’ve got to ask them: Why does that
make you so uncomfortable? … This is not just about identity, this
is about justice. And this is about the America we are going to bring
into this world.”
In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez also
touched on issues related to the environment, voting rights, and the
Flint water crisis, CNN reported.
Other marches were held in Washington,
D.C., Des Moines, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago, to name
a few cities.