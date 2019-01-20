After appearing on ABC's The
Bachelor, out comedian Billy Eichner floated the idea of a “gay
season” of the reality show.
Eichner made a surprise appearance on
the show as a “camp counselor” during a summer camp-themed group
date.
Speaking with this season's bachelor,
Colton Underwood, Eichner poked fun at the 26-year-old's virginity.
“Are you going to wait until you get
married?” Eichner asked.
“I'm going to wait until I'm in
love,” Underwood answered.
“Fine, you get an award,” Eichner
quipped.
“But then you have sex and the sex is
bad,” Eichner pointed out.
“There's always room for
improvement,” Underwood responded.
“Not a lot,” Eichner said, nodding
his head sideways.
“I'm gay. I know that's a shock,”
Eichner continued. “That I think you should look into. Maybe
you're the first gay bachelor and we don't even know. Put that in
your promo.”
In a tweet after the episode aired,
Eichner suggested himself as the show's first gay bachelor. “I
actually do think it would be cool to do a gay season of The
Bachelor...and hey @BachelorABC I'm single.”
A couple of days later, he doubled down
on the idea.
“It may sound silly – and I'm not a
huge reality show guy honestly – but a gay man as The Bachelor
would open up a lot of hearts and minds in this country. I'm just
sayin'...,” Eichner said.