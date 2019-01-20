The Brooklyn Nets' upcoming third annual LGBT Pride Night will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising.

The 1969 riots are widely credited with sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.

The Nets will celebrate diversity and inclusion as they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, January 23 at the Barclays Center.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and other LGBT no-profits.

During the game, Jason Collins, a former Brooklyn Nets player and the first NBA player to come out during his career, will present Stonewall Inn owners Stacy Lentz and Kurt Kelly with the Jason Collins Award for Courage and Leadership, which honors LGBT individuals and organizations for their leadership on issues affecting the LGBT community.

“I am extremely excited to attend the Brooklyn Nets Pride Night game,” said Collins. “The Nets supported me when I made my announcement a few years ago, and they continue to support and encourage all to live an authentic life.”

An auction to benefit the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative will feature custom Pride shooting shirts worn by players before the game.