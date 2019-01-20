The Brooklyn Nets' upcoming third
annual LGBT Pride Night will celebrate the 50th
anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising.
The 1969 riots are widely credited with
sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.
The Nets will celebrate diversity and
inclusion as they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, January 23 at
the Barclays Center.
A portion of ticket sales will be
donated to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and other LGBT
no-profits.
During the game, Jason Collins, a
former Brooklyn Nets player and the first NBA player to come out
during his career, will present Stonewall Inn owners Stacy Lentz and
Kurt Kelly with the Jason Collins Award for Courage and Leadership,
which honors LGBT individuals and organizations for their leadership
on issues affecting the LGBT community.
“I am extremely excited to attend the
Brooklyn Nets Pride Night game,” said Collins. “The Nets
supported me when I made my announcement a few years ago, and they
continue to support and encourage all to live an authentic life.”
An auction to benefit the Stonewall Inn
Gives Back Initiative will feature custom Pride shooting shirts worn
by players before the game.