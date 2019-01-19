The Virginia Senate on Friday approved two LGBT protections bills.

Senate Bill 1109 would prohibit discrimination in housing on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while Senate Bill 998 would prohibit such discrimination in employment.

According to the Washington Blade, both bills passed with large majorities and bipartisan support.

State Senator Adam Ebbin, an openly gay Democrat from Alexandria, introduced Senate Bill 998, while Senator Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, introduced Senate Bill 1109.

Both bills have cleared the Senate three previous times, only to die in the House of Delegates.

LGBT groups called on the Republican-controlled House to approve the legislation.

“It's time for the House of Delegates to finally take up and pass these bills,” Equality Virginia Executive Director James Parrish said in a statement. “It's not controversial, it's common sense.”

“These are basic non-discrimination protections that LGBTQ Virginians need and deserve, and that will make the commonwealth a more welcoming and inclusive place for all Virginians,” said Marty Rouse, HRC National Field Director. “Voters in Virginia – who continue to elect more and more pro-equality lawmakers – simply have no appetite for discrimination and want to be sure that their friends and neighbors are protected the same way they are. It’s essential for the future of Virginia that pro-equality legislators in the House act on these non-discrimination bills and ensure that these long-overdue protections are passed.”