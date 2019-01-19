Amid a Twitter dust-up, adult film
actor Stormy Daniels revealed that she identifies as bisexual.
Daniels has claimed that President
Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in
exchange for keeping quiet about an alleged affair with the
president.
Daniel's attorney, Michael Avenatti,
and right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren were going back and forth on
Twitter about Trump serving fast food to the players of the Clemson
Tigers at the White House when Lahren brought Daniels into the mix.
“Every time you open your mouth or
drag the porn star on TV with you, we add another vote for Trump
2020!” Lahren messaged.
When a user suggested a physical fight
between Lahren and Daniels, Daniels wrote: “I'd enjoy using my
fists on her … take that how you will. *wink wink* Besides she
won't be able to spew her nonsense with her mouth full.”
When another user asked whether Daniels
was suggesting she was a lesbian, Daniels answered that she
identifies as bisexual.
“Nope,” Daniels wrote back. “I
like to fuck men and women, it's called bisexual.”
“Hard to believe any women would want
to lick your privates. Disgusting,” the user wrote, to which
Daniels answered: “And yet...here I am getting more pussy than I
know what to do with #winning.”