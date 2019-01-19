Amid a Twitter dust-up, adult film actor Stormy Daniels revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

Daniels has claimed that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in exchange for keeping quiet about an alleged affair with the president.

Daniel's attorney, Michael Avenatti, and right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren were going back and forth on Twitter about Trump serving fast food to the players of the Clemson Tigers at the White House when Lahren brought Daniels into the mix.

“Every time you open your mouth or drag the porn star on TV with you, we add another vote for Trump 2020!” Lahren messaged.

When a user suggested a physical fight between Lahren and Daniels, Daniels wrote: “I'd enjoy using my fists on her … take that how you will. *wink wink* Besides she won't be able to spew her nonsense with her mouth full.”

When another user asked whether Daniels was suggesting she was a lesbian, Daniels answered that she identifies as bisexual.

“Nope,” Daniels wrote back. “I like to fuck men and women, it's called bisexual.”

“Hard to believe any women would want to lick your privates. Disgusting,” the user wrote, to which Daniels answered: “And yet...here I am getting more pussy than I know what to do with #winning.”