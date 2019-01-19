Out actor Matthew Wilkas has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen.

In AJ and the Queen, RuPaul Charles, the Emmy-winning host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, plays Ruby Red, a hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby Red performing each night in a different drag club. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Wilkas will play Officer Patrick Kennedy, who is described as “a macho, gay police officer who is charming, easy going, and comfortable in his own skin.”

Wilkas is best known for his starring role in the 2012 film Gayby.

