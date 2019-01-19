Out actor Anthony Rapp said this week that he hopes he did his part to “change the culture” by speaking out about Kevin Spacey.

In late 2017, Rapp accused Spacey (House of Cards) of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of sorts, saying that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted. Spacey also acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay.

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), more than a dozen men have revealed their “me too” stories. Netflix fired Spacey from his starring role in House of Cards over the allegations.

On the red carpet Thursday for the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, Rapp, who plays a gay character on the CBS All Access series, said that he was proud of his decision to come forward.

“I know that it's something that needs continued movement forward and I'm going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward,” Rapp said.

“I was just concerned that it would be something that could keep happening, so if I could do something that could make a difference, I was eager to.”

Wilson Cruz, who plays a love interest to Rapp's character on Discovery, said that Rapp was being humble.

“He's being really humble. What he did was incredibly brave, and he really allowed countless men to be able to tell their stories. You know, for the most part we were hearing stories about women and those are important stories to tell. But there’s a lot of stigma around abused men, sexually abused men and sexual harassment of men, and it was going to take a brave person to be able to start that conversation,” Cruz said.