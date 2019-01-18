Out singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge
will headline WorldPride's Closing Ceremony in Times Square on
Sunday, June 30.
NYC Pride, the official host of
WorldPride 2019 and Stonewall 50, made the announcement on Tuesday.
“I am thrilled to perform at the
WorldPride Closing Ceremony while commemorating the 50thAnniversary
of the Stonewall Uprising,” Etheridge said in a statement. “That
night, Times Square will serve as a home to a multitude of LGBTQIA+
individuals and allies on a truly momentous evening of love, pride,
and community – capping what I’m sure will be an extraordinary
month of celebrations.”
A full lineup of artists will be
announced next month.
WorldPride organizers announced in 2015
that New York City will play host to the ambitious touring Gay Pride
festival. WorldPride is being held in conjunction with the 50th
anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the 1969 riots credited with
sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.
Previous host cities have included
Madrid, Rome, Jerusalem, London and Toronto. New York City is the
first U.S. city to host WorldPride. This year's theme is “Millions
of Moments of Pride.” Events are planned for the entire month of
June.
“Over four million people will
descend upon New York City for the largest LGBTQIA+ gathering in our
history,” Chris Frederick, NYC Pride’s managing director, said in
a statement. “We look forward to closing out WorldPride in
celebration and in commemoration of our storied history and our
invaluable collected experiences as a community.”