United Methodist Church leaders will meet next month in St. Louis, Missouri to discuss LGBT equality.

According to The Washington Post, U.S colleges affiliated with the Methodist Church are calling on leaders to be more inclusive of gay and transgender people.

Nearly 100 university presidents this week issued a joint statement to that effect. The National Association of Schools and Colleges of the United Methodist Church represents 93 schools, including Duke University and Southern Methodist University.

“Historically, the Church has witnessed a profound commitment to the sacred worth of all persons and to social justice, such as the Church’s position on civil rights, women’s rights, and the rights of different ethnic communities,” the presidents wrote in their letter.

In 2012, the church voted against changing language in its Book of Disciple that calls homosexuality “incompatible with Christian teaching.”

The United Methodist Church is the largest denomination within the wider Methodist movement. The church is estimated to have at least 12 million members.