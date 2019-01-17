Second Lady Karen Pence is teaching art at a school that does not allow LGBT students or students with LGBT families to enroll and refuses to employ LGBT individuals.

According to the Washington Blade, the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia states in its “parent agreement” that it “can refuse admission to an applicant or to discontinue enrollment if the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches.”

“This includes, but is not limited to contumacious behavior, divisive conduct, and participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices, or being unable to support the moral principles of the school. (Lev. 20:13 and Romans 1:27.) I acknowledge the importance of a family culture based on biblical principles and embrace biblical family values such as a healthy marriage between one man and one woman,” the agreement continues.

Those seeking employment must also agree to these guidelines.

For employees, the school defines “moral misconduct” as “heterosexual activity outside of marriage … homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law.”

Pence previously worked at Immanuel Christian School and said in a statement that she was looking forward to returning to the classroom.

GLAAD criticized Pence's decision to work at the school and called on Immanuel administrators to abandon their anti-LGBT policies.

“It’s disturbing Second Lady Karen Pence would put her stamp of approval on an institution that actively targets LGBTQ students at one of the places where they should feel the safest,” Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO at GLAAD, said in a statement. “When young people are coming to terms with their sexual orientation and gender identity, they deserve to have the support of the adults in their lives. Often the arts are a safe haven for these students, and let’s be honest – we wouldn’t have some of the world’s most profound and impactful art if it weren’t for LGBTQ people. As an art teacher, I suspect she is aware of that. She should leave this teaching post and join the faculty of an institution that values and supports the acceptance of all students.”

“Immanuel Christian School should immediately reexamine its policy of open discrimination against LGBTQ students and understand just how dangerous it is to further marginalize young people who are struggling to come to terms with their identity or have made the courageous choice to come out as LGBTQ in a difficult environment,” Ellis added.