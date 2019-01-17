LGBT glossy The Advocate has reported that the upcoming Spider-Man feature film will be the first superhero movie to include a transgender actor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home producers have cast two transgender actors.

Zach Barack portrays a friend of Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) in the film, while Tyler Luke Cunningham is a featured extra.

Holland tweeted a photo of the cast that included Barack. Barack is second from the right in the above image.

“The casting of Barack and Cunningham in this major studio enterprise makes headway for diversity in big-budget films. Although the gender identity of their characters is currently undefined, the anticipated global release of the film will provide extremely rare visibility of trans people (actors and/or characters) on screens around the world – including in countries where transphobia is rampant,” The Advocate wrote.

The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann, whose credits include Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge!

In Far From Home, Peter Parker and fellow students embark on a vacation in Europe, where Parker is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to defeat Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).