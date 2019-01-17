LGBT glossy The Advocate has
reported that the upcoming Spider-Man feature film will be the first
superhero movie to include a transgender actor.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
producers have cast two transgender actors.
Zach Barack portrays a friend of Peter
Parker (played by Tom Holland) in the film, while Tyler Luke
Cunningham is a featured extra.
Holland tweeted a photo of the cast
that included Barack. Barack is second from the right in the above
image.
“The casting of Barack and Cunningham
in this major studio enterprise makes headway for diversity in
big-budget films. Although the gender identity of their characters is
currently undefined, the anticipated global release of the film will
provide extremely rare visibility of trans people (actors and/or
characters) on screens around the world – including in countries
where transphobia is rampant,” The
Advocate
wrote.
The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann,
whose credits include Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet
and Moulin Rouge!
In Far From Home, Peter Parker
and fellow students embark on a vacation in Europe, where Parker is
recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to defeat Mysterio (Jake
Gyllenhaal).