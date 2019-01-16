Lawmakers in New York on Tuesday approved a pair of LGBT rights bills.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign both bills. One bill extends the state's non-discrimination law to include gender identity, while the other bans “ex-gay” therapy to minors.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-led House have approved the Gender Identity Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA) every year since 2008, but the bill has stalled in the Senate, which until this year was controlled by Republicans.

GENDA adds gender identity and expression to New York's civil rights law, which prohibits discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations.

New York becomes the 15th state to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

In 2016, Governor Cuomo signed an executive order prohibiting health care insurers from supporting conversion therapy as it relates to minors. Such orders can be rescinded by a future administration.

LGBT groups applauded Tuesday's votes.

“Today’s historic action in New York is the result of years of hard work and it is a vivid illustration of the importance of electing pro-equality lawmakers,” Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “Due to the efforts of countless advocates and leaders, transgender New Yorkers will now be explicitly protected from discrimination on the basis of gender identity and LGBTQ youth will be protected from the dangerous, debunked practice of so-called conversion therapy. This is a monumental day for fairness and equality across the Empire State.”

Zeke Stokes, vice president of programs at GLAAD, added: “Days like this demonstrate that despite the attacks coming at us from the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., states are forging ahead in the fight for full LGBTQ equality and acceptance. New York can be a model for the nation when it comes to standing up for transgender and non-binary people, who deserve to be treated fairly and equally under the law.”