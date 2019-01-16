Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday
signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity in state employment.
DeWine, a Republican, signed the order,
which also includes other characteristics such as race and age, soon
after he was sworn into office. DeWine signed a total of six orders
on his first day in office.
Equality Ohio praised the move in a
statement.
“By issuing this executive order
protecting state employees, including LGBTQ state employees, from
discrimination, Gov. DeWine made a strong statement on his first day
that he will be a governor for all Ohioans,” Executive Director
Alana Jochum said. “Ohio is still playing catch-up when it comes to
welcoming LGBTQ people – and we are grateful that Gov. DeWine, like
Gov. Kasich before him, recognizes the need for these common-sense
protections in Ohio.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) also
released a statement.
“Today, by continuing these crucial
non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ state employees, Governor
DeWine did the right thing, and we hope his administration will push
for the fair treatment of all LGBTQ Ohioans over the next four
years,” said HRC Ohio State Director Shawn Copeland. “This would
not have been possible without Equality Ohio and TransOhio’s work
to end discrimination across our state, and their ongoing push to
pass the Ohio Fairness Act. This session, we hope the State
Legislature will finally prioritize this crucial bill that would bar
discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in
areas of employment, housing and public accommodations throughout
Ohio.”
Last month, former Governor John
Kasich, also a Republican, signed a similar order as his term came to
a close.
As Ohio's attorney general, DeWine
defended the state's constitutional amendment banning gay and lesbian
couples from marrying. The lawsuit wound its way to the Supreme
Court, which in 2015 ruled that gay couples have a constitutional
right to marry.
