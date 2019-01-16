Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in state employment.

DeWine, a Republican, signed the order, which also includes other characteristics such as race and age, soon after he was sworn into office. DeWine signed a total of six orders on his first day in office.

Equality Ohio praised the move in a statement.

“By issuing this executive order protecting state employees, including LGBTQ state employees, from discrimination, Gov. DeWine made a strong statement on his first day that he will be a governor for all Ohioans,” Executive Director Alana Jochum said. “Ohio is still playing catch-up when it comes to welcoming LGBTQ people – and we are grateful that Gov. DeWine, like Gov. Kasich before him, recognizes the need for these common-sense protections in Ohio.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) also released a statement.

“Today, by continuing these crucial non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ state employees, Governor DeWine did the right thing, and we hope his administration will push for the fair treatment of all LGBTQ Ohioans over the next four years,” said HRC Ohio State Director Shawn Copeland. “This would not have been possible without Equality Ohio and TransOhio’s work to end discrimination across our state, and their ongoing push to pass the Ohio Fairness Act. This session, we hope the State Legislature will finally prioritize this crucial bill that would bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in areas of employment, housing and public accommodations throughout Ohio.”

Last month, former Governor John Kasich, also a Republican, signed a similar order as his term came to a close.

As Ohio's attorney general, DeWine defended the state's constitutional amendment banning gay and lesbian couples from marrying. The lawsuit wound its way to the Supreme Court, which in 2015 ruled that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

