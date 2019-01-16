Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday announced that Grace and Frankie will return for a sixth season in 2020.

The renewal announcement came three days ahead of the show's season 5 premiere.

In Grace and Frankie, adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.

In the show's second season, Robert and Sol got married.

Season 5, which premieres Friday, will feature guest appearances from RuPaul and Nicole Richie.