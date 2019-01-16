Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday
announced that Grace and Frankie will return for a sixth
season in 2020.
The renewal announcement came three
days ahead of the show's season 5 premiere.
In Grace and Frankie,
adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin)
are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that
they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The
West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam
Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.
In the show's second season, Robert and
Sol got married.
Season 5, which premieres Friday, will
feature guest appearances from RuPaul and Nicole Richie.