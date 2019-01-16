In Velvet Buzzsaw from director Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Jake Gyllenhaal plays a gay art dealer who finds himself thrown into an art nightmare.

The film will premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 24 to February 3, in Park City, Utah.

In the film, Gyllenhaal plays Morf Vandewalt, a snobbish art dealer who discovers a collection of paintings from a man who died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room. Vandewalt believes the paintings will make him rich. The works, however, appear to be possessed.

Speaking with Business Insider in 2017, Gilroy said of the film: “It's set in the world of contemporary art in Los Angeles, and it's got a Robert Altman-like large ensemble cast. It's got a The Player vibe to it. There's a large cast and we're moving around from person to person as we move through this world. The story is being told through these different characters.”

The cast includes John Malkovich, Toni Collette, Rene Russo, Daveed Diggs, Natalia Dyer and Billy Magnussen.

Gyllenhaal played gay in the 2005 gay cowboy film Brokeback Mountain opposite Heath Ledger.

Velvet Buzzsaw arrives on Netflix February 1.