In Velvet Buzzsaw from director
Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Jake Gyllenhaal plays a gay art
dealer who finds himself thrown into an art nightmare.
The film will premiere at this year's
Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 24 to February 3, in
Park City, Utah.
In the film, Gyllenhaal plays Morf
Vandewalt, a snobbish art dealer who discovers a collection of
paintings from a man who died under mysterious circumstances in a
hotel room. Vandewalt believes the paintings will make him rich.
The works, however, appear to be possessed.
Speaking with Business
Insider in 2017, Gilroy said of the film: “It's set in the
world of contemporary art in Los Angeles, and it's got a Robert
Altman-like large ensemble cast. It's got a The Player vibe to it.
There's a large cast and we're moving around from person to person as
we move through this world. The story is being told through these
different characters.”
The cast includes John Malkovich, Toni
Collette, Rene Russo, Daveed Diggs, Natalia Dyer and Billy Magnussen.
Gyllenhaal played gay in the 2005 gay
cowboy film Brokeback Mountain opposite Heath Ledger.
Velvet Buzzsaw arrives on
Netflix February 1.