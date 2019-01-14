In an interview with The New York Times, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the stars and co-creators of Comedy Central's Broad City, confirmed that Jacobson's character, Abbi Abrams, will date a woman in the show's upcoming fifth and final season.

“We also see Abbi have her first experience dating a woman,” the Times noted.

“That's in my book [in which Jacobson talks about dating a woman], and I wanted to put that in the show,” Jacobson said. “It totally feels –”

“Completely sincere,” Glazer interjected.

“Abbi's not the fumbling idiot we're used to seeing, trying to ask someone out. It feels more real,” Jacobson said. “I really feel like our show has been so queer from the get-go.”

“Queerer than we knew,” Glazer added. “Behind the scenes, in front of the cameras. Everyone who works with us has gotten queerer and queerer in the past six years. I swear to God.”

Last year, Jacobson confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she's bisexual.

In 2016, Jacobson, 34, was rumored to be seeing Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein.