In an interview with The New York
Times, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the stars and co-creators
of Comedy Central's Broad City, confirmed that Jacobson's
character, Abbi Abrams, will date a woman in the show's upcoming
fifth and final season.
“We also see Abbi have her first
experience dating a woman,” the Times noted.
“That's in my book [in which Jacobson
talks about dating a woman], and I wanted to put that in the show,”
Jacobson
said. “It totally feels –”
“Completely sincere,” Glazer
interjected.
“Abbi's not the fumbling idiot we're
used to seeing, trying to ask someone out. It feels more real,”
Jacobson said. “I really feel like our show has been so queer from
the get-go.”
“Queerer than we knew,” Glazer
added. “Behind the scenes, in front of the cameras. Everyone who
works with us has gotten queerer and queerer in the past six years.
I swear to God.”
Last year, Jacobson confirmed in an
interview with Vanity Fair that she's bisexual.
In 2016, Jacobson, 34, was rumored to
be seeing Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein.