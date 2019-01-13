Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown is writing a memoir.
According to Entertainment
Weekly, Brown's memoir will be released in March from Gallery
Books.
Titled Karamo: My Story of Embracing
Purpose, Healing and Hope, the book is described by the publisher
as “insightful, candid and inspiring.”
“When Karamo Brown first auditioned
for the casting directors of Netflix’s Queer Eye, he knew he
wouldn’t win the role of culture expert by discussing art and
theater,” the book's synopsis reads. “Instead he decided to
redefine what ‘culture’ could – and should – mean for the
show. He took a risk and declared, ‘I am culture.’ Karamo
believes that culture is so much more than art museums and the ballet
– it’s how people feel about themselves and others, how they
relate to the world around them, and how their shared labels,
burdens, and experiences affect their daily lives in ways both subtle
and profound. Seen through this lens, Karamo is culture: His family
is Jamaican and Cuban; he was raised in the South in predominantly
white neighborhoods and attended a HBCU (Historically Black
College/University); he was trained as a social worker and
psychotherapist; he overcame personal issues of colorism, physical
and emotional abuse, alcohol and drug addiction, and public infamy;
he is a proud and dedicated gay single father of two boys, one
biological and one adopted. It is by discussing deep subjects like
these, he feels, that the makeovers on the show can attain their
full, lasting meaning. Styling your hair and getting new clothes and
furniture are important, but it’s imperative that you figure out
why you haven’t done so in twenty years so you can truly change
your life.”
“In his memoir, Karamo reflects on
his lifelong education. It comprises every adversity he has overcome,
as well as the lessons he has learned along the way. It is only by
exploring our difficulties and having the hard conversations – with
ourselves and one another – that we are able to adjust our
mindsets, heal emotionally, and move forward to live our best lives.”
Brown is the third member of the Fab
Five to announce a book deal. Fashion guy Tan France is also writing
a memoir to be released in the spring, while food and wine guy Antoni
Porowski is writing a cookbook titled Antoni in the Kitchen.
The 38-year-old Brown first appeared on
the MTV reality series The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004.
He is currently engaged to director Ian Jordan. He has two sons.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Karamo Brown literally swept fiance Ian Jordan off his feet.)