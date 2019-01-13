Appearing Friday on ABC's The View, CNN anchor Don Lemon talked about how being African American affected his coming out.

Lemon came out in Transparent, his 2011 memoir, making him only the third openly gay news personality at the time. The other two being Rachel Maddow and Thomas Roberts. (CNN's Anderson Cooper didn't come out until the following year.)

The 52-year-old appeared on the show to discuss his response to Kevin Hart's Oscars controversy.

Hart turned down an opportunity to host this year's Oscars after he was criticized over old homophobic tweets and jokes. He said that he would rather not host the awards show than apologize because he's previously apologized.

On his show, Lemon questioned the sincerity of Hart's apology – which he made after he turned down the hosting opportunity – and noted that the news outlet could not find those previous apologies that Hart claims he's made.

“For many in the gay community, but especially in the black community, the Twitter apologies or explanations on Ellen have fallen flat,” Lemon said. “To many they seem insincere and that he has somehow turned himself into a victim, instead of acknowledging the real victims of violent and sometimes deadly homophobia. Kevin, if anything, this is the time to hear other people out. To understand why they might have been offended. And I don't see any meaningful outreach to the LGBT community.”

On Friday, Lemon said that he spoke out because he wanted to represent his “group.”

“So, I felt that I had to speak for my group, my people or nobody else was going to speak for my people. And this wasn't an attack on Kevin Hart. I'm not attacking Kevin Hart at all. But nobody's perfect and I needed him and society to see sort of the error of our ways when it comes to homophobia in our society,” Lemon said.

When asked how being black affected his own coming out, Lemon answered: “You're a double minority. You feel that there's already one strike against you. You're being discriminated against because of your color and then you try to hold the other thing in because you don't want to be discriminated against again. So, I think it took me longer to come out publicly.”