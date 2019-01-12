Grace and Frankie fans can catch a glimpse of RuPaul's upcoming role in a just-released trailer for the show's fifth season.

In Grace and Frankie, adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.

In the show's second season, Robert and Sol got married.

In season five, RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, plays Benjamin Le Day. The character is described as a “formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie.”

In the trailer for the upcoming season, RuPaul is seen going toe to toe with Grace and Frankie when the women break into their already sold house. Season 4 ended with Grace and Frankie fleeing the retirement community that their children had placed them in.

The new season premieres January 18 on Netflix.