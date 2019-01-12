Grace and Frankie fans can catch
a glimpse of RuPaul's upcoming role in a just-released trailer for
the show's fifth season.
In Grace and Frankie,
adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin)
are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that
they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The
West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam
Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.
In the show's second season, Robert and
Sol got married.
In season five, RuPaul, the host of
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, plays Benjamin Le Day. The
character is described as a “formidable and quick-witted adversary
who faces off with Grace and Frankie.”
In the trailer for the upcoming season,
RuPaul is seen going toe to toe with Grace and Frankie when the women
break into their already sold house. Season 4 ended with Grace and
Frankie fleeing the retirement community that their children had
placed them in.
The new season premieres January 18 on
Netflix.