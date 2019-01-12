Episcopal Bishop William Love is facing disciplinary review after he issued a directive barring same-sex marriages in his diocese.

In November, Love of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Albany, New York said in a letter that he will not abide by the Episcopal Church's decision to bless gay and lesbian marriages. The policy took effect on December 2.

Love said that the decision “turns upside down over 2,000 years of Church teaching” about marriage and that the church had been “hijacked” by the “Gay Rights Agenda.”

“The Episcopal Church and Western Society have been hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda,' which is very well organized, very strategic, very well financed, and very powerful.”

“Satan is having a heyday bringing division into the Church over these issues,” Love added.

In a letter released Friday, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said that Love's actions “may constitute a canonical offense” and referred his case for disciplinary review.

Curry also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to begin in Love's diocese by restricting his ability to penalize clergy, laity and worshippers who participate in such unions.

“[As] Presiding Bishop I am called upon to take steps to ensure that same-sex marriage in The Episcopal Church is available to all persons to the same extent and under the same conditions in all Dioceses of the Church where same-sex marriage is civilly legal,” Curry wrote on Friday.