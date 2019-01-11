Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly refusing to film a series in North Carolina over a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting LGBT protections.

According to Star News Online, Netflix's upcoming OBX series is set in a fictional Outer Banks town. It follows four teens after a hurricane cuts all power and communication to the islands. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode season of the show, with plans to begin filming in the spring.

Creator Jonas Pate, who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, called the series a “coming of age story.”

“When these lifelines for teens like phones and Snapchat are gone, it really reorients the generational divisions,” Pate said.

Pate said that Netflix objects to language found in House Bill 142, the 2017 law that repealed House Bill 2, which blocked cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public buildings, including schools. House Bill 142 left bathroom regulation to the state and enacted a moratorium on LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

Passage of House Bill 2 led to entertainers refusing to play in North Carolina, the cancellation of sporting and other events, corporate disinvestment, and cities and states banning non-essential travel, all of which took a toll on the state's economy.

Pate said that Netflix could reconsider filming in Wilmington if state lawmakers ended the prohibition on local LGBT protections.

“This tiny law is costing this town 70 good, clean, pension-paying jobs and also sending a message to those people who can bring these jobs and more that North Carolina still doesn't get it,” Pate said.

Netflix is scouting filming locations for OBX in Charleston, South Carolina.