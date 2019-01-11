The Chilean Senate has reopened a debate on a bill that would allow gay and lesbian couples to marry in the South American country.

According to the Washington Blade, a brief meeting on the bill was held Wednesday.

The marriage bill was introduced in 2017 by former President Michelle Bachelet. But movement on the bill stalled after Bachelet left office. During her 4 years in office, Bachelet signed a bill that recognizes gay couples with civil unions. President Sebastian Piñera has not placed a priority on marriage equality.

Piñera administration representatives declined to attend Wednesday's meeting.

“It seems the government not only wants this bill not to be approved, but also does not want it to be discussed,” said Juan Enrique Pi, executive president of LGBT group Movilh. “The administration has to understand that we are talking about human rights [for the] LGBT community, and that it can not omit itself from this debate.”

Pi said that he believes there is sufficient support in Congress to approve the bill.

“The majority in Chile want this bill to be a law and it is possible, because we have the votes in both houses of Congress,” he said.