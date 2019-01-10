In a CBS News interview, songwriter Teddy Geiger shared that her anxieties ended after she came out transgender.

Geiger wrote “In My Blood” with Sean Mendes; the song is up for a Grammy Award in the Song of the Year category. She is one of three transgender women to receive Grammy nominations this year.

“It's cool for people to be able to see that and to have more artists and people who are trans just like doing things and kind of being visible,” Geiger said.

(Related: Teddy Geiger engaged to Emily Hampshire.)

Geiger said that she came out transgender to herself while in treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

“I wasn't sleeping. I wasn't eating that great. And it would just be like [that] from the time I woke up until the time I went to bed,” she said.

She added that her urge to smoke cigarettes and marijuana and her OCD tendencies ended within a week after she came out transgender to those closest to her.

Geiger's first album since transitioning, Lillyanna, came out in November.