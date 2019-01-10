In a CBS News interview, songwriter
Teddy Geiger shared that her anxieties ended after she came out
transgender.
Geiger wrote “In My Blood” with
Sean Mendes; the song is up for a Grammy Award in the Song of the
Year category. She is one of three transgender women to receive
Grammy nominations this year.
“It's cool for people to be able to
see that and to have more artists and people who are trans just like
doing things and kind of being visible,” Geiger
said.
(Related: Teddy
Geiger engaged to Emily Hampshire.)
Geiger said that she came out
transgender to herself while in treatment for obsessive-compulsive
disorder (OCD).
“I wasn't sleeping. I wasn't eating
that great. And it would just be like [that] from the time I woke up
until the time I went to bed,” she said.
She added that her urge to smoke
cigarettes and marijuana and her OCD tendencies ended within a week
after she came out transgender to those closest to her.
Geiger's first album since
transitioning, Lillyanna, came out in November.