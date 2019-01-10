The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Wednesday announced that it would honor actress Amandla Stenberg and Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth at its annual Greater New York Gala on Saturday, February 2 in New York City.

Stenberg will received the group's Visibility Award, which “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.” Roth will be honored with the HRC Legacy Award.

“Amandla Stenberg is captivating audiences with her incredible talent while using her public platform to spark conversations on the importance of intersectionality and advancing fairness and equality for all,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “An out and proud member of the LGBTQ community, Amandla is a passionate, bold and compelling voice in the fight for LGBTQ equality. HRC is proud to honor Amandla Stenberg with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2019 HRC Greater New York Gala.”

“For years, Jordan Roth has expertly shaped Broadway musicals and plays in a way that stirs imaginations and speaks to the heart of the human experience,” continued Griffin. “Jordan has harnessed the power of storytelling and changed countless hearts and minds in support of LGBTQ equality and for all people to live open and authentic lives. HRC is proud to recognize Jordan Roth with the HRC Legacy Award at the 2019 HRC Greater New York Gala.”

The 20-year-old Stenberg is best known for her portrayal of Rue in The Hunger Games and Starr Carter in last year's The Hate U Give.

(Related: Amandla Stenberg on coming out: Sexually “happiest” hooking up with girls.)

Roth, who has won four Tony Awards, and his husband Richie Jackson live in New York City. The couple is raising two sons.