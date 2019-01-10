The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on
Wednesday announced that it would honor actress Amandla Stenberg and
Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth at its annual Greater New
York Gala on Saturday, February 2 in New York City.
Stenberg will received the group's
Visibility Award, which “recognizes the outstanding efforts of
those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of
LGBTQ people.” Roth will be honored with the HRC Legacy Award.
“Amandla Stenberg is captivating
audiences with her incredible talent while using her public platform
to spark conversations on the importance of intersectionality and
advancing fairness and equality for all,” HRC President Chad
Griffin said in a statement. “An out and proud member of the LGBTQ
community, Amandla is a passionate, bold and compelling voice in the
fight for LGBTQ equality. HRC is proud to honor Amandla Stenberg with
the HRC Visibility Award at the 2019 HRC Greater New York Gala.”
“For years, Jordan Roth has expertly
shaped Broadway musicals and plays in a way that stirs imaginations
and speaks to the heart of the human experience,” continued
Griffin. “Jordan has harnessed the power of storytelling and
changed countless hearts and minds in support of LGBTQ equality and
for all people to live open and authentic lives. HRC is proud to
recognize Jordan Roth with the HRC Legacy Award at the 2019 HRC
Greater New York Gala.”
The 20-year-old Stenberg is best known
for her portrayal of Rue in The Hunger Games and Starr Carter
in last year's The Hate U Give.
(Related: Amandla
Stenberg on coming out: Sexually “happiest” hooking up with
girls.)
Roth, who has won four Tony Awards, and
his husband Richie Jackson live in New York City. The couple is
raising two sons.