Actress Ellen Page on Tuesday shared
photos of herself with wife Emma Porter as the couple celebrated
their first wedding anniversary.
In one of the photos, Page described
her wife as “magical.”
“Before/after of an over one year
anniversary convo. Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow
us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I'm so f***ing
lucky,” she wrote.
In the before photo, the bundled couple
is smiling at a waterfront location. Page, 31, is seen crying tears
of joy, her mascara running, in the after photo. In another image
shared on Instagram, the couple shared a kiss.
Page came out gay in a 2014 speech.
(Related: Ellen
Page “very happy” since coming out gay.)