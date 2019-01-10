Actress Ellen Page on Tuesday shared photos of herself with wife Emma Porter as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In one of the photos, Page described her wife as “magical.”

“Before/after of an over one year anniversary convo. Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I'm so f***ing lucky,” she wrote.

In the before photo, the bundled couple is smiling at a waterfront location. Page, 31, is seen crying tears of joy, her mascara running, in the after photo. In another image shared on Instagram, the couple shared a kiss.

Page came out gay in a 2014 speech.

(Related: Ellen Page “very happy” since coming out gay.)