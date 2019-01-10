Singer-songwriter Betty Who has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

“The thing that has excited me has been how much more normalized it has become to be a part of the LGBTQ community,” Betty Who said in a video released Wednesday. “The stories I want to tell in my music are specific to finding yourself, growing up a lot and falling in love. All I want to do is create a safe space for people to come and be themselves and feel like they’re not being judged.”

Betty Who recently shared that she has dated men and women.

“I have been in relationships with both men and women,” she said. “I have been deeply, Earth-shatteringly in love with both men and women.”

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Starley, Will Wiesenfeld, Shea Diamond, Michael Blume, Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.