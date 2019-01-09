Jared Polis on Tuesday was sworn in as Colorado's 43rd governor.

Polis, a Democrat, makes history as the nation's first openly gay man elected governor. He's also Colorado's first Jewish governor.

“Our mission now is to make Colorado a place for all families to have a chance to thrive today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” Polis said after being sworn in. “I believe there is nothing that Colorado needs to do that Coloradans can’t get done. There is nothing wrong with Colorado that what is right with Colorado can’t fix.”

Polis took the oath of office at exactly noon, his longtime partner, Marlon Reis, and their two children, son Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha, by his side. The ceremony took place on the west steps of the state Capitol, The Denver Post reported.

“I am very conscious of the fact that there were many brave people over the years who made it possible for someone like me to be standing here giving a speech like this,” Polis said in his first speech as governor. “I am grateful and forever indebted to those who came before me – who struggled for equal rights, who stepped up for public service in all its forms, who made difficult sacrifices and worked faithfully toward a brighter future for our state, our nation and our world.”

The 43-year-old Polis previously said that he hopes his win will inspire LGBT youth.