During his SiriusXM podcast on Monday, comedian Kevin Hart discussed the controversy that resulted in him stepping down as host of the Oscars.

Hart turned down the gig after he was criticized over old homophobic tweets and jokes. He said that he would rather not host the Oscars than apologize because he's previously apologized.

“Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize,” Hart said during his Straight from the Hart podcast.

“If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality … I’m riding with you. I understand it. But in the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an acceptance for change. If you don’t want to accept people for their change then where are you trying to get to the equal part?”

Hart added that he's not interested in becoming an advocate for LGBT rights.

“Don Lemon goes on CNN and goes, 'You can fix this, become an ally.' That's not … my life dream,” Hart said.

Last week, Hart appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, where DeGeneres backed him to host this year's Oscars. At the time, Hart appeared to be interested, but on Monday he said that he's no longer considering the job.

While Hart has apologized several times for his remarks, many have questioned his sincerity. Hart said on Monday that he's ready to turn the page.