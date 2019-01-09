During his SiriusXM podcast on Monday,
comedian Kevin Hart discussed the controversy that resulted in him
stepping down as host of the Oscars.
Hart turned down the gig after he was
criticized over old homophobic tweets and jokes. He said that he
would rather not host the Oscars than apologize because he's
previously apologized.
“Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes
for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I
apologize,” Hart said during his Straight from the Hart
podcast.
“If the fight from the LGBTQ
community is equality … I’m riding with you. I understand it. But
in the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an
acceptance for change. If you don’t want to accept people for their
change then where are you trying to get to the equal part?”
Hart added that he's not interested in
becoming an advocate for LGBT rights.
“Don Lemon goes on CNN and goes, 'You
can fix this, become an ally.' That's not … my life dream,” Hart
said.
Last week, Hart appeared on Ellen
DeGeneres' daytime talk show, where DeGeneres backed him to host this
year's Oscars. At the time, Hart appeared to be interested, but on
Monday he said that he's no longer considering the job.
While Hart has apologized several times
for his remarks, many have questioned his sincerity. Hart said on
Monday that he's ready to turn the page.