The Favourite, Pose and
RuPaul's Drag Race have won Dorian Awards.
Winners of the Gay & Lesbian
Entertainment Critics' (GALECA) tenth annual Dorian Awards were
announced on Tuesday.
Lesbian period film The Favourite
bested Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could
Talk, Roma and A Star is Born to win in the Film of
the Year category. Can You Ever Forgive Me? took home the
prize in the LGBTQ Film of the Year category.
Olivia Coman won an acting prize for
her portrayal of Queen Anne in The
Favourite. The movie was also named best screenplay.
Director Alfonso Cuarón
was named director of the year for Roma. The film also won in
the Foreign Language Film of the Year category.
Director Ian Bonhôte's
Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen was named LGBTQ
documentary of the year.
In television categories, FX's Pose
won best drama, while Schitt's Creek took home the prize in
the comedy category. Billy Porter (Pose) and Sandra Oh
(Killing Eve) won acting prizes. VH1's drag competition show
RuPaul's Drag Race won in the Campy TV Show of the Year
category.
A full
list of winners can be found on GALECA's
website.