The Favourite, Pose and RuPaul's Drag Race have won Dorian Awards.

Winners of the Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics' (GALECA) tenth annual Dorian Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Lesbian period film The Favourite bested Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma and A Star is Born to win in the Film of the Year category. Can You Ever Forgive Me? took home the prize in the LGBTQ Film of the Year category.

Olivia Coman won an acting prize for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. The movie was also named best screenplay.

Director Alfonso Cuarón was named director of the year for Roma. The film also won in the Foreign Language Film of the Year category.

Director Ian Bonhôte's Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen was named LGBTQ documentary of the year.

In television categories, FX's Pose won best drama, while Schitt's Creek took home the prize in the comedy category. Billy Porter (Pose) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) won acting prizes. VH1's drag competition show RuPaul's Drag Race won in the Campy TV Show of the Year category.

A full list of winners can be found on GALECA's website.