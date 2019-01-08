The city of Denver on Monday approved an ordinance that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay and bisexual youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to ABC affiliate The Denver Channel, Denver's City Council approved the measure unanimously.

Denver's Office of Human Rights and Community Partnerships proposed the ban following a recommendation by Denver's LGBTQ Commission.

Michael Hancock, the city's Democratic mayor, said in a statement that the vote made him proud.

“This is a very proud moment for my administration, for members of City Council, and for everyone in Denver who values inclusion and acceptance,” Hancock said. “Tonight’s vote to ban conversion therapy [brings] our city coming together and saying with one voice that we will never allow our LGBTQ+ youth to be the targets of these dubious practices, and that we are here to support them. Who they are is something to be celebrated, not maligned, and Denver will always be there to lift up our youth and ensure that they have the opportunity to grow up safe, happy and healthy.”

With the election of Jared Polis in November, Colorado became the first state in the United States to elect an openly gay governor.

