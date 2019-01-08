The city of Denver on Monday approved
an ordinance that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the
sexual orientation of lesbian, gay and bisexual youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
According to ABC affiliate The
Denver Channel, Denver's City Council approved the measure
unanimously.
Denver's Office of Human Rights and
Community Partnerships proposed the ban following a recommendation by
Denver's LGBTQ Commission.
Michael Hancock, the city's Democratic
mayor, said in a statement that the vote made him proud.
“This is a very proud moment for my
administration, for members of City Council, and for everyone in
Denver who values inclusion and acceptance,” Hancock said.
“Tonight’s vote to ban conversion therapy [brings] our city
coming together and saying with one voice that we will never allow
our LGBTQ+ youth to be the targets of these dubious practices, and
that we are here to support them. Who they are is something to be
celebrated, not maligned, and Denver will always be there to lift up
our youth and ensure that they have the opportunity to grow up safe,
happy and healthy.”
With the election of Jared Polis in
November, Colorado became the first state in the United States to
elect an openly gay governor.
(Related: Jared
Polis, first elected openly gay governor, hopes to inspire LGBT
youth.)