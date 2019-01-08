Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed an executive directive that prohibits discrimination in state services or by state contractors based on sexual orientation and gender identity, replacing a narrower order signed last month by outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

Whitmer's order, unlike Snyder's, does not exempt religious organizations that receive state funds.

“If we’re going to attract the talented workforce our businesses need to create jobs and grow our economy, then we’ve got to get on the right side of history,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“That’s what this executive directive is all about. By strengthening non-discrimination protections in state government employment, contracting, and services, we will make Michigan a model of equal opportunity and build a more welcoming and inclusive state that works for everyone,” she added.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Whitmer signed the directive at an LGBT community center in Detroit.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan had criticized Snyder's order and vowed to lobby Whitmer to expand the order.

“This is a great thing that she's done,” said Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan's LGBT Project. “It's really helped take a big step forward toward fair and equal treatment for LGBT people.”