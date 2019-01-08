Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen
Whitmer on Monday signed an executive directive that prohibits
discrimination in state services or by state contractors based on
sexual orientation and gender identity, replacing a narrower order
signed last month by outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder.
Whitmer's order, unlike Snyder's, does
not exempt religious organizations that receive state funds.
“If we’re going to attract the
talented workforce our businesses need to create jobs and grow our
economy, then we’ve got to get on the right side of history,”
Whitmer said in a statement.
“That’s what this executive
directive is all about. By strengthening non-discrimination
protections in state government employment, contracting, and
services, we will make Michigan a model of equal opportunity and
build a more welcoming and inclusive state that works for everyone,”
she added.
According to U.S. News and World
Report, Whitmer signed the directive at an LGBT community center
in Detroit.
The American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU) of Michigan had criticized Snyder's order and vowed to lobby
Whitmer to expand the order.
“This is a great thing that she's
done,” said Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan's
LGBT Project. “It's really helped take a big step forward toward
fair and equal treatment for LGBT people.”