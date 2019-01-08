In accepting a Golden Globe award on
Sunday, Rami Malek thanked Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
The 37-year-old Malek, best known for
his starring role in Mr. Robot, portrayed the bisexual singer
in Bohemian Rhapsody.
In accepting his best actor award,
Malek said that he was “beyond moved” and that his heart was
“pounding out” of his chest.
He thanked Queen guitarist Brian May
and drummer Roger Taylor “for ensuring that authenticity and
inclusivity exists in music and in the world and all of us.”
“Thank you Freddie Mercury for giving
me the joy of a lifetime,” he added. “I love you, you beautiful
man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous.”
Mercury died from complications related
to AIDS in 1991 at the age of 45.
