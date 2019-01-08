In accepting a Golden Globe award on Sunday, Rami Malek thanked Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The 37-year-old Malek, best known for his starring role in Mr. Robot, portrayed the bisexual singer in Bohemian Rhapsody.

In accepting his best actor award, Malek said that he was “beyond moved” and that his heart was “pounding out” of his chest.

He thanked Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor “for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in music and in the world and all of us.”

“Thank you Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime,” he added. “I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous.”

Mercury died from complications related to AIDS in 1991 at the age of 45.

