Out actor Ben Whishaw said Sunday that he would like to see more gay actors take on straight roles.

Whishaw made his remarks backstage at the Golden Globe Awards after he won an acting award for his part in the BBC mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Last month, actor Darren Criss (Glee) said that he's finished playing gay characters.

“There are certain [queer] roles that I'll see that are just wonderful,” Criss said. “But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role.”

On Sunday, Criss won an acting award for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, a gay man accused of murdering at least five people, including Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

When asked whether he agrees with Criss, Whishaw said that he did not.

“I don't think that should happen because I really believe that actors can embody and portray anything and we shouldn't be defined only by what we are,” Whishaw said.

“I think there was a time when we didn't know anything about actors; they were very mysterious. But now we know everything.”

“So, no, I don't think that. On the other hand, I think there needs to be greater equality. I would like to see more gay actors playing straight roles. It needs to be an even playing field for everybody. That would be my ideal. I don't know how far we're away from that,” he added.