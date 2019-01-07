Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her office in Washington.

Wexton defeated Republican Barbara Jean Comstock, an attorney, in November to represent the 10th congressional district in northern Virginia. She was sworn in on Thursday.

Wexton is displaying the flag outside her office door. Also displayed are the U.S. and Virginia flags.

“The trans community has been under attack,” Wexton told the Washingtonian. “I wanted to show my solidarity because we are talking about my friends and family.”

According to Wexton's office, she is an aunt to a transgender person.

The Trump administration has sought to reverse gains made by the transgender community during President Barack Obama's two terms, including barring transgender people from serving in the military.