Virginia Representative Jennifer
Wexton, a Democrat, is displaying a transgender pride flag outside
her office in Washington.
Wexton defeated Republican Barbara Jean
Comstock, an attorney, in November to represent the 10th
congressional district in northern Virginia. She was sworn in on
Thursday.
Wexton is displaying the flag outside
her office door. Also displayed are the U.S. and Virginia flags.
“The trans community has been under
attack,” Wexton
told the Washingtonian.
“I wanted to show my solidarity because we are talking about my
friends and family.”
According to Wexton's office, she is an
aunt to a transgender person.
The Trump administration has sought to
reverse gains made by the transgender community during President
Barack Obama's two terms, including barring transgender people from
serving in the military.