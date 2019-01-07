Bohemian Rhapsody, Killing
Eve and The Favourite were among the LGBT themed shows and
films that took home prizes at Sunday's Golden Globes.
Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the iconic bisexual singer from Queen,
won best film drama. Malek also won an acting prize for his
performance in the film.
Green Book, in which black,
queer musician Don Shirley tours the South during the era of Jim Crow
laws, won best musical or comedy film and best screenplay awards.
Mahershala Ali won an acting prize for his portrayal of Shirley in
the film.
Sandra Oh, who also co-hosted Sunday's
award show, won an acting prize for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in
BBC America's Killing Eve. In the show, Polastri, an MI5
officer, becomes obsessed with a beautiful psychopathic assassin
(played by Jodie Comer), who in turn becomes obsessed with Polastri.
Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Anne in
the lesbian period film The Favourite, won an acting prize for
her performance.
Out actor Ben Whishaw won an acting
prize for his portrayal of Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal.
(Related: Ben
Whishaw dedicates Golden Globe win to “queer hero” Norman Scott.)
FX's The Assassination of Gianni
Versace: American Crime Story, which follows the murder of gay
fashion designer Gianni Versace, won two awards, including
recognition for best limited series or TV movie and an acting award
for Darren Criss, who portrayed Andrew Cunanan, the gay man accused
of murdering Versace and several other gay men.
(Related: Darren
Criss explains why he's done taking gay roles.)
Lady Gaga, an outspoken supporter of
LGBT rights, won the best music category with her original song
“Shallow” from A Star is Born.