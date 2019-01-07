Bohemian Rhapsody, Killing Eve and The Favourite were among the LGBT themed shows and films that took home prizes at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the iconic bisexual singer from Queen, won best film drama. Malek also won an acting prize for his performance in the film.

Green Book, in which black, queer musician Don Shirley tours the South during the era of Jim Crow laws, won best musical or comedy film and best screenplay awards. Mahershala Ali won an acting prize for his portrayal of Shirley in the film.

Sandra Oh, who also co-hosted Sunday's award show, won an acting prize for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in BBC America's Killing Eve. In the show, Polastri, an MI5 officer, becomes obsessed with a beautiful psychopathic assassin (played by Jodie Comer), who in turn becomes obsessed with Polastri.

Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Anne in the lesbian period film The Favourite, won an acting prize for her performance.

Out actor Ben Whishaw won an acting prize for his portrayal of Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal.

FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which follows the murder of gay fashion designer Gianni Versace, won two awards, including recognition for best limited series or TV movie and an acting award for Darren Criss, who portrayed Andrew Cunanan, the gay man accused of murdering Versace and several other gay men.

Lady Gaga, an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, won the best music category with her original song “Shallow” from A Star is Born.