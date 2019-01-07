In accepting a Golden Globe on Sunday, out actor Ben Whishaw dedicated his win to the gay man he portrayed in A Very English Scandal.

Based on a book by British journalist John Preston and written by Russell T. Davies, who created Queer as Folk, Cucumber and Banana, A Very English Scandal stars Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe, a British politician with aspirations of becoming prime minister who was accused of conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott, played by Whishaw. The Thorpe affair became a British scandal in the 1970s.

In accepting his best supporting role award, Whishaw paid tribute to Norman Scott, dedicating the award to “the man who I had the privilege to portray in the show, Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring.”

“He's a true queer hero and icon, and Norman, this is for you,” Whishaw added.

The three-part drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

