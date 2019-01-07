In accepting a Golden Globe on Sunday,
out actor Ben Whishaw dedicated his win to the gay man he portrayed
in A Very English Scandal.
Based on a book by British journalist
John Preston and written by Russell T. Davies, who created Queer
as Folk, Cucumber and Banana, A Very English
Scandal stars Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe, a British politician
with aspirations of becoming prime minister who was accused of
conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott, played by Whishaw.
The Thorpe affair became a British scandal in the 1970s.
In accepting his best supporting role
award, Whishaw paid tribute to Norman Scott, dedicating the award to
“the man who I had the privilege to portray in the show, Norman
Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance
that I find completely inspiring.”
“He's a true queer hero and icon, and
Norman, this is for you,” Whishaw added.
The three-part drama is currently
streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(Related: Ben
Whishaw: Anti-gay “attitudes have only really shifted over the last
five years.”)