Bianca Del Rio, who in 2014 won the
sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, says she no longer has a
“relationship” with the reality drag competition show.
Since appearing on RuPaul's Drag
Race, the 43-year-old Del Rio has starred in two films, Hurricane
Bianca and Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia With Hate, and
a television comedy special, Bianca's Rolodex of Hate. Next
month, she'll kick off her fourth comedy tour, It's Jester Joke.
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Del Rio said that she's moved on from Drag Race.
“Aside from it being an amazing
opportunity, I really don't have a relationship with [the show],”
Del Rio said. “I don't watch the show regularly, because of
schedules. And also, you know, it's kind of like you experienced it,
it's fun, then you have to move on.”
“I don't mean that in a negative way.
I don't have any animosity toward it, but all that has kind of been
documented. But without that experience, I wouldn't be sitting here
with you.”
She also denied that her razor sharp
comedy wasn't about hiding some gay trauma she experienced.
“There's a lot that's happened in my
life but that doesn't mean it has to be told,” Del
Rio said. “How many sad gay stories do we need in the world?
Why can't someone just be a clown?”
“I think you just have to keep going
and if I become a victim, that's dreadful. There are enough victims.
Watch Drag Race if you want a victim, they cry every
episode!” she added.