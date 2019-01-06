Ewan McGregor is set to play fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, better known simply as Halston, in an upcoming television series.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the 47-year-old McGregor will star in and executive produce the limited series, titled Simply Halston, from Legendary Television.

Halston rocketed to fame after he designed the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband's 1961 presidential inauguration. Celebrity clients included Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor, Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli.

According to Vogue, the series is not attached to a network yet.

Halsted, who died in 1990 at the age of 57 from complications related to AIDS, had a ten-year relationship with Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo, who was working as a make-up artist when the pair met in 1972. Halston hired Hugo as his window dresser.

McGregor played gay opposite Jim Carrey in the 2010 film I Love You Phillip Morris and again in Beginners, which premiered the following year.