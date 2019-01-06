Ewan McGregor is set to play fashion
designer Roy Halston Frowick, better known simply as Halston, in an
upcoming television series.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, the 47-year-old McGregor will star in and
executive produce the limited series, titled Simply Halston,
from Legendary Television.
Halston rocketed to fame after he
designed the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her
husband's 1961 presidential inauguration. Celebrity clients included
Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Margaux Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor,
Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli.
According to Vogue, the series
is not attached to a network yet.
Halsted, who died in 1990 at the age of
57 from complications related to AIDS, had a ten-year relationship
with Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo, who was working as a make-up
artist when the pair met in 1972. Halston hired Hugo as his window
dresser.
McGregor played gay opposite Jim Carrey
in the 2010 film I Love You Phillip Morris and again in
Beginners, which premiered the following year.