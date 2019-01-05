In an Attitude cover story, actor Alex Landi reveals that his Grey's Anatomy character was described to him as an openly gay “very masculine 'bro' type.”

In the show's 15th season, Landi, whose parents are Korean and Italian, plays Dr. Nico Kim, Grey's Anatomy's first gay male surgeon. Kim is currently dating Dr. Levi Schmitt, played by actor Jake Borelli, who recently came out gay.

(Related: Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli: Coming out is a constant process.)

Landi covers the February issue of UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

“[Producers] wanted a very masculine 'bro' type, and they wanted him to be openly gay,” Landi said. “That was disclosed to me before the audition.”

“Another undertone is that he is also the first male surgeon of Asian descent.”

“I'm trying to break stereotypes. Asian men are not seen as masculine in the media and that is something that I am striving to change.”

“Why can't there be an Asian James Bond? Why can't there be an Asian Marvel superhero? There are plenty of Asian men who can pull it off. A dream of mine is to become a Marvel superhero,” he added.