Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness has tweeted support for Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a
Republican.
“Mitt's op-ed is like for sure
primary challenger coming [heart, rainbow flag emojis],” Van Ness
messaged on Wednesday.
Van Ness was referring to a The
Washington Post op-ed Romney wrote in which he questioned
President Donald Trump's leadership, saying that the president “has
not risen to the mantle of the office.”
By including a rainbow flag emoji, Van
Ness, who has criticized Trump's record on LGBT rights, might have
been signaling that he believes Romney supports LGBT rights. But
Romney's record on LGBT rights is problematic. As governor of
Massachusetts, Romney worked to undermine same-sex marriage by
preventing out-of-state gay and lesbian couples from marrying in the
state, the first with marriage equality. As a presidential
candidate, Romney endorsed a federal amendment that would define
marriage as a heterosexual union.
(Related: Mitt
Romney, Paul Ryan make “worst anti-LGBT villains of 2012” list.)
Van Ness has previously described
Romney as “that sexy Mitt Romney.”
“He is such, like, a silver fox.
Hold me,” he said during a July episode of his podcast Getting
Curious. “Your silver foxy daddy wig … I will help you sign
that fucking treaty, Mitt.”
Last year, Van Ness faced criticism
after he called on Democrats to back moderate candidates in the 2018
midterms.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Jonathan Van Ness warns Democrats not to go “too left.”)