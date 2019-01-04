Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness has tweeted support for Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican.

“Mitt's op-ed is like for sure primary challenger coming [heart, rainbow flag emojis],” Van Ness messaged on Wednesday.

Van Ness was referring to a The Washington Post op-ed Romney wrote in which he questioned President Donald Trump's leadership, saying that the president “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

By including a rainbow flag emoji, Van Ness, who has criticized Trump's record on LGBT rights, might have been signaling that he believes Romney supports LGBT rights. But Romney's record on LGBT rights is problematic. As governor of Massachusetts, Romney worked to undermine same-sex marriage by preventing out-of-state gay and lesbian couples from marrying in the state, the first with marriage equality. As a presidential candidate, Romney endorsed a federal amendment that would define marriage as a heterosexual union.

Van Ness has previously described Romney as “that sexy Mitt Romney.”

“He is such, like, a silver fox. Hold me,” he said during a July episode of his podcast Getting Curious. “Your silver foxy daddy wig … I will help you sign that fucking treaty, Mitt.”

Last year, Van Ness faced criticism after he called on Democrats to back moderate candidates in the 2018 midterms.

