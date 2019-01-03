Gia Gunn has credited RuPaul's Drag Race with making her “the proud trans woman” that she is today.

(The following story includes spoilers for season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.)

Gunn first competed on the reality show's sixth season in 2014. Last year, she came out as transgender and began transitioning. She returned to compete on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, making her the first openly transgender person to compete on the VH1 reality show. (Several contestants, including Peppermint and Monica Beverly Hillz, came out transgender as they competed.)

Speaking with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage after her elimination from the show, Gunn said that competing helped shape her gender identity.

“RuPaul's Drag Race is the reason why I am the proud trans woman I am today,” Gunn told Visage during an appearance on YouTube's Whatcha Packin'.

“That's why when I got that call [to do All Stars 4] it was also so special for me to know that after all the rumors and the drama and all the conflamas [conflict + drama] that these doors were being opened to me,” she added, referring to comments Drag Race host RuPaul made last year about transgender contestants who had plastic surgery not being allowed to compete on the show. RuPaul later apologized for the remarks.