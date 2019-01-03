Brazil's new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has removed government infrastructure that handled LGBT issues.

According to the AP, Bolsonaro acted just hours after his inauguration, signing an executive order that removed LGBT concerns from being considered by a new human rights ministry. Bolsonaro named no other federal agency to take over such issues.

Bolsonaro, who once proclaimed himself to be a “proud homophobe” and campaigned on a pledge to defend “the true meaning of matrimony as a union between man and woman,” was sworn in on January 1.

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations. “The U.S.A. is with you!” he messaged.

Damares Alves, an ultraconservative evangelical pastor, has been appointed as human rights minister.

“There will be no more ideological indoctrination of children and teenagers in Brazil,” Alves told the AP, referring to the new administration's policies.

Symmy Larrat, an LGBT activist, told the AP: “The human rights ministry discussed our concerns at a body called secretariat of promotion and defense of human rights. That body just disappeared, just like that. We don't see any signs there will be any other government infrastructure to handle LGBT issues.”

Scores of gay and lesbian couples rushed to marry ahead of Bolsonaro's inauguration.

(Related: In Brazil, gay couples worry incoming administration will strip away marriage rights.)